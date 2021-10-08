MOJAVE — Runners will have the opportunity to pound the pavement that has been home to historic events in aviation history when the Run the Runway five-kilometer race takes place at the Mojave Air and Space Port, on Nov. 6.
Registration is open for the race, hosted by the Mojave Fitness Center, also at the Mojave Air and Space Port. The race will start at the fitness center, 1247 Poole St., at the Stuart O. Witt Event Center.
The race will take place on the two-mile-long runway that saw the flights of SpaceShipOne and Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShipTwo rocket planes and the massive Stratolaunch airplane, the world’s largest plane.
The event is a family-friendly run/walk and is open to anyone. The race starts at 8:30 a.m.
Advance registration is $35 for adults and $10 for children ages 12 to 17; those under 12 are admitted free.
The registration fee will be higher for those registering on the day of the race.
Visit http://tinyurl.com/4rddyzbx to register online. The first 100 participants to register will receive a free T-shirt.
Vendors will also be on site, including a message therapist, Space Flow Yoga and Alchemy Jiu Jitsu.
For information, contact mojavefitness@contactelevation.com or 661-749-0956.
