LONG BEACH — Five people, including at least two teenagers, were killed Monday and a sixth person was hospitalized when a car crashed into an attenuator on the Long Beach Freeway and burst into flames.
The crash was reported at 4:12 a.m. on the northbound Long Beach Freeway at the transition to the southbound Artesia Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Five of the six people in the car died, CHP Officer Michael Nasir told City News Service.
The Los Angeles County coroner’s office identified two of the people who died at the scene as George Dobbs and Ariahh Slemaker, both 15.
The other three people’s names were not immediately released.
A sixth person in the vehicle was taken to a hospital in unknown condition for treatment of major injuries, the CHP reported.
The CHP issued a SigAlert shutting down all northbound lanes of the freeway in the crash zone for its investigation. The No. 1 freeway lane was reopened about 6 a.m., along with the transition road to the 91 Freeway, and the remaining lanes were reopened by about 8:30 a.m., the CHP reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.