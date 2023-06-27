Deadly Crash

This aerial image taken from video provided by ABC7 Los Angeles shows the scene of a deadly crash Monday on Interstate 710 in north Long Beach.

 Associated Press

LONG BEACH — Five people, including at least two teenagers, were killed Monday and a sixth person was hospitalized when a car crashed into an attenuator on the Long Beach Freeway and burst into flames.

The crash was reported at 4:12 a.m. on the northbound Long Beach Freeway at the transition to the southbound Artesia Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

