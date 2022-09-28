LANCASTER — Antelope Valley High School welcomed five new inductees into the school’s Alumni Hall of Fame, Class of 2022.
The school held an induction ceremony, Thursday, in the library. The 2022 inductees — John French, Larry Grooms, Brett “Coach” Pape, Susan Suntree and Gary “Tony” Vierra — were introduced prior to the start of the Lopes football game against Eastside High School. Each of the inductees spoke about the influence AV High had on their lives.
French, from the class of 1966, was inducted for his achievements in visual and performing arts.
He was in the marching band and pep band as a self-taught drummer. He is a noted drummer in the Rock, Alternative and Progressive band movements. Over the past 50 years, French has established himself in the music business, working with a number of bands and developing his drum sound. He is a published author and has recorded eight studio albums.
An interview regarding the making of the “Trout Mask Replica” album by Captain Beefheart and his Magic Band is preserved in the Library of Congress. The music was composed by Captain Beefheart and arranged by French.
Grooms, a class of 1964 graduate, was inducted for his achievements in journalism.
He served as editor of the AV High newspaper The Sandpaper and continued his love for writing throughout his career. After graduation, Grooms worked for several news establishments but spent most of his career as the city editor and editor in chief for the Antelope Valley Press.
Grooms was the founding president and chief executive officer for the Greater Antelope Valley Economic Alliance and, until his retirement, he was the 36th State Assembly District Office director to Sharon Runner and Steve Knight.
Pape, a 1989 graduate, was inducted for his achievements in education. After graduation, Pape got a tattoo — Antelope Born, Antelope Bred! — on his arm to show people how proud he is to be a ’lope.
He returned to his alma mater after college to teach, coach and continue be all things AV. While at AV High, Pape was instrumental in bringing the school’s administrators, staff and students together by creating the campus theme the school lives by today.... “Welcome Home!”
Suntree, class of 1964, was inducted for her achievements in visual and performing arts.
She wrote and read a commencement address to her fellow graduates. She is the published author of several books, the recipient of many honors and awards, is a playwright, public speaker, artist and actress.
Suntree was an English professor at East Los Angeles College for 25 years. She is also an environmental and community activist whose focus is protecting the Ballona Wetlands, the Ahmanson Ranch and the Los Angeles River.
Vierra, from the class of 1972, was inducted for his achievements in education. He is a born and raised ’lope. He was active in athletics during high school. Vierra worked for the Lancaster School District for 36 years as a physical education and adaptive physical education teacher.
His love for students with special needs was evident when he heard the sound of his students shouting, “Coach Tony” whenever he walked into a classroom or onto a field. Vierra is also an active member in the community. He has volunteered over the years as a Little League coach and is a volunteer with the Special Olympics.
