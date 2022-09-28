AVHS Hall of Fame 2022

The Antelope Valley High School Alumni Hall of Fame Class of 2022 inductees are Brett Pape, Larry Grooms, John French, Susan (Stout) Suntree and Gary “Tony” Vierra.

 Photo courtesy O’Connor Photography

LANCASTER — Antelope Valley High School welcomed five new inductees into the school’s Alumni Hall of Fame, Class of 2022.

The school held an induction ceremony, Thursday, in the library. The 2022 inductees — John French, Larry Grooms, Brett “Coach” Pape, Susan Suntree and Gary “Tony” Vierra — were introduced prior to the start of the Lopes football game against Eastside High School. Each of the inductees spoke about the influence AV High had on their lives.

