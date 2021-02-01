AGUA DULCE — Five people were hurt Sunday, two of them critically, in a two-vehicle crash on the Antelope Valley Freeway.
The crash near Agua Dulce Canyon Road happened at about 12:30 p.m., according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Melanie Flores.
All five victims were rushed to a hospital, Flores said. She did not have any immediate information on the genders or ages of the victims.
The crash was being investigated by the California Highway Patrol.
