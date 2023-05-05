PALMDALE — May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and Palmdale nonprofit Solé of the CommUNITY will host five mental health events at various parks in the Antelope Valley starting this Sunday at Courson Park to promote mental health and wellness in the community.
The event is scheduled from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the park, 38226 10th St. East.
The Wellness Matters — CommUNITY Connection events are presented in partnership with the California Mental Health Services Authority.
The event’s slogan, “Take Action For Mental Health,” encourages attendees to take positive steps toward improving their mental health. The event will feature several vendors including Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, Antelope Valley Partners for Health and The Empower Them Collective. In addition to vendors, there will be numerous events including spoken word workshops, gardening workshops, drum circle, reiki healing, guided meditation, family yoga and more.
These vendors will provide information, resources and activities to promote mental health and wellness.
The first 200 attendees who register early on Eventbrite will receive food vouchers to use at the event. Attendees are encouraged to register early to secure their spot and food voucher.
“We are thrilled to partner with CalMHSA to promote mental health and wellness in the community,” Nashon Mitchell, founder of Solé of the CommUNITY, said. “We believe that everyone deserves access to resources and support to improve their mental health. We hope that attendees will leave the event feeling empowered and inspired to take positive steps toward their mental health and wellness.”
The remaining event dates and locations are as follows:
• May 21 at Domenic Massari Park, 37716 55th St. East, Palmdale.
• June 4 at Jackie Robinson Park, 8773 East Ave. R, Sun Village.
• June 11 at Deputy Pierre W. Bain Park, 45045 Fifth St East, Lancaster.
• June 18 at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West, Lancaster.
Solé of the CommUNITY is a nonprofit organization that focuses on empowering and uplifting the Antelope Valley community and single parents by providing resources, education, and support.
California Mental Health Services Authority (CalMHSA) is a collaboration of California counties working to improve mental health outcomes for individuals, families, and communities. CalMHSA provides funding and resources to support innovative mental health programs and services throughout California.
