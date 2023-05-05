PALMDALE — May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and Palmdale nonprofit Solé of the Comm­UNITY will host five mental health events at various parks in the Antelope Valley starting this Sunday at Courson Park to promote mental health and wellness in the community.

The event is scheduled from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the park, 38226 10th St. East.

