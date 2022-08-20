FIU-Player Dies Football

Mississippi linebacker Luke Knox (16) celebrates a fumble recovery against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game, Sept. 7, 2019, in Oxford, Miss.

 Bruce Newman/The Oxford Eagle via AP

MIAMI (AP) — FIU football player Luke Knox, who appeared in 23 games at Mississippi before joining the Panthers and was the brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox, has died, the university said, Thursday.

Luke Knox died, Wednesday evening, school officials said. The cause was not revealed, though the university said police do not suspect foul play.

