Free fitness classes are starting, next month, using the Fitness Court at Pelona Vista Park in Palmdale. Reservations are required and begin on Monday.

PALMDALE — Free fitness classes are available, twice a month, at the Pelona Vista Park Fitness Court, 37720 Tierra Subida Ave.

The sessions, offered by the city of Palmdale for those ages 13 and up, will take place from 1 to 2 p.m., on two Saturdays, each month, beginning on Feb. 11.

