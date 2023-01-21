PALMDALE — Free fitness classes are available, twice a month, at the Pelona Vista Park Fitness Court, 37720 Tierra Subida Ave.
The sessions, offered by the city of Palmdale for those ages 13 and up, will take place from 1 to 2 p.m., on two Saturdays, each month, beginning on Feb. 11.
Sessions will continue through May 27.
Fitness court ambassadors will lead the sessions, showing participants how to use the Fitness Court.
Registration for the first two sessions will open, on Monday, at www.PlayPalmdale.com, by searching for “Fitness Court Workout.”
Space is limited and prizes will be awarded to participants who sign up and participate in every class, from February through May.
The fitness court is a bodyweight circuit-training system with 30 pieces of equipment arranged in stations that allow for up to 28 people to use it at once. It includes a series of full-body exercises that can be completed in seven minutes.
The system is designed for a range of athletic abilities and to burn more calories than others, according to information from the National Fitness Campaign.
Situated at the north end of the park, the court also allows easy access to the park’s walking paths, creating a means of incorporating the workout into other exercise, as well.
The free fitness court is available during regular park hours, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The fitness court was made possible through funding from Antelope Valley Hospital, the presenting sponsor, as well as The Kaiser Foundation, High Desert Medical Group, The Warnack Foundation and an NFC Fitness Grant from official music sponsor Fit Radio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.