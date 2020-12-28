LOS ANGELES — Southern California’s first significant storm of the season is expected to bring rain and snow to the region Sunday night through today, according to the National Weather Service.
Steady rain will begin along the Central Coast on Sunday evening before spreading south to Los Angeles after midnight, forecasters say. There will be brief heavy downpours, with the possibility of thunderstorms and small hail.
A second wave of the storm will sweep Los Angeles County this afternoon into early evening.
Rainfall is expected to hit one-half inch to one inch in most areas, the weather service reported. Snow could hit six inches to a foot in the mountains.
“It’s a very healthy storm,” weather service meteorologist David Sweet told the Los Angeles Times. “Hopefully this will relieve our high fire danger for a period of time. I can’t say it’ll relieve it entirely, but it might provide at least a brief respite.”
The Bay Area’s wet weather is expected to continue this week, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
