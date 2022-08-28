West Nile virus

This is a dish of culex mosquitos trapped by the Antelope Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District. The Los Angeles County Public Health Department reported six cases of people infected by the West Nile virus, carried by this type of mosquito, so far this year.

 Photo courtesy of AV Mosquito and Vector Control Distric

The first human cases of West Nile virus, this year, have been reported in the Antelope Valley, Los Angeles County Public Health Department officials reported, Thursday.

The Department reported six cases in Los Angeles County, in the Antelope, San Gabriel and San Fernando valleys.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.