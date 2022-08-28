The first human cases of West Nile virus, this year, have been reported in the Antelope Valley, Los Angeles County Public Health Department officials reported, Thursday.
The Department reported six cases in Los Angeles County, in the Antelope, San Gabriel and San Fernando valleys.
Most of the six people infected were hospitalized for the illness, in late July and early August, according to the report.
Further information as to where the cases were in the Antelope Valley, or how many were here, was not available.
The virus is carried by mosquitos native to area and may be spread to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. Symptoms may include fever, headache, nausea, body aches and a mild skin rash. The virus may also affect the brain and spinal cord and result in meningitis, encephalitis, paralysis and even death.
There is no specific treatment for West Nile virus disease and no vaccine to prevent infection. The best protection is mosquito bite prevention.
The Public Health Department tracks cases of West Nile virus infection, which averages about 91 cases per year, over the past five years. However, most infected people do not have any symptoms or only mild illness, officials said.
Antelope Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District officials could not release information regarding any specific site of the Antelope Valley infection.
So far this summer, the District has reported two instances where West Nile virus was found.
In June, mosquitos carrying the virus were found in a trap in the vicinity of 40th Street East and Avenue J-8.
In July, a great horned owl that tested positive for the virus was found near Avenue H and 30th Street East.
“This is a reminder that West Nile virus is active in Los Angeles County every year and mosquito control is a shared responsibility,” Antelope Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District Manager Leann Verdick said. “While our technicians check and treat mosquito-breeding in public water sources, residents are urged to eliminate standing water on their property and use EPA-registered repellents when mosquitos are active.”
Mosquito season in the Valley is roughly from late April to the end of October.
Hot weather is ideal for mosquito breeding, and residents are advised to take precautions to avoid providing breeding grounds and to protect themselves from mosquitoes.
• Be sure window and door screens are in good repair to prevent mosquitoes from entering your home.
• Clean clutter in the yard.
• Check rain gutters and lawn drains to make sure they aren’t holding water and debris.
• Clean and scrub bird baths and pet watering dishes, weekly.
• Check indoor plants that are kept in standing water for mosquito activity (i.e. Bamboo and Philodendron).
• Wear EPA registered insect repellents with ingredients such as DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR3535 to exposed skin (as directed by the product label) when mosquitoes are present.
• Wear long-sleeve shirts, long pants, socks and shoes when mosquitoes are most active.
