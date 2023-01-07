MOJAVE — Virgin Orbit’s first international launch, and the first satellite launch from the United Kingdom, could take place as early as Monday, the first day of the launch window, Virgin Orbit officials announced, Friday.
Additional launch days are available into mid- and late January.
The launch provider, which has previously flown from Mojave, was issued launch and range control licenses by the UK Civil Aviation Authority, the company announced, Dec. 22, paving the way for the historic mission to move forward.
The launch license is necessary for the satellite launch mission from Spaceport Cornwall. The spaceport itself received the United Kingdom’s first-ever spaceport license from the same Authority, in November.
The LauncherOne rocket that will propel the payloads into orbit and its associated systems completed testing, in October, at the Mojave Air and Space Port.
It joined Virgin Orbit’s “flying launch pad,” a modified 747 airliner dubbed “Cosmic Girl,” and the ground systems at Spaceport Cornwall, that same month.
The airplane carries the LauncherOne rocket beneath a wing to a launch altitude of about 35,000 feet, at which point it is released, the rocket motor is lit and then it carries its payload into orbit.
The rocket is now mated to the aircraft, and the team completed an end-to-end launch rehearsal, on Thursday, company officials announced.
Once completed, Cosmic Girl returns to land on the same runway from which it took off. So far, that has always been the Mojave Air and Space Port, where Virgin Orbit has logged four successful missions.
This flexible horizontal launch capability, which requires only a suitable runway, is one of Virgin Orbit’s selling points.
“After ensuring that every technical aspect is sound and every regulation and code has been satisfied, it is gratifying to see this historic endeavor on the verge of coming to fruition,” Virgin Orbit CEO Dan Hart said in a release announcing the launch window opening. “This launch represents the opening of a new era in the British space industry and new partnerships across industry, government and allies. … And this launch is demonstrating that with the Virgin Orbit LauncherOne system an airport can become a spaceport that sends humankind’s innovations on their journey.”
Spaceport Cornwall is a new site for small satellite launches, near Newquay, on the southwest coast of England. It is integrated into Cornwall Airport Newquay and Cosmic Girl will use the airport runway to take off and land for the mission.
The launch will include seven separate satellite payloads from multiple countries.
Five are from the United Kingdom, including the first satellite from Wales, and one is from Poland. Oman’s first orbital mission is the seventh payload.
The upcoming mission is named “Start Me Up,” after the Rolling Stones song, continuing a tradition by Virgin Orbit of using rock songs to identify missions.
