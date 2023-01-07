Virgin Orbit

The window opens, Monday, for Virgin Orbit’s first international launch and the first satellite launch from the United Kingdom. The Launcher­One rocket that will be used to propel payloads into space for seven different customers is seen here at its test site at the Mojave Air and Space Port, last fall.

 Photo courtesy of Virgin Orbit

MOJAVE — Virgin Orbit’s first international launch, and the first satellite launch from the United Kingdom, could take place as early as Monday, the first day of the launch window, Virgin Orbit officials announced, Friday.

Additional launch days are available into mid- and late January.

