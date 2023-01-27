Littlerock Dam sediment

More than 58,000 cubic yards of sediment was removed from the reservoir behind Littlerock Dam, last year, marking the beginning of a multi-year project to increase the reservoir’s water storage capacity.

 Photo courtesy of Palmdale Water District

PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District’s multi-year effort to remove sediment from behind Littlerock Dam and increase the reservoir’s storage capacity completed its first season of removal, in November, due to rainfall, General Manager Dennis LaMoreaux reported, on Monday.

The project removed some 58,000 cubic yards of sediment, between Sept. 12 and November, he reported, adding 36 acre-feet of capacity. An acre-foot is equal to 326,000 gallons.

