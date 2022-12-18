PALMDALE — When the new City Council is seated, Wednesday, its first task will be to determine how to select a mayor from within its ranks.
The decision is necessary as the Council voted, earlier this year, to move to a format with the city’s voters divided into five districts, without a mayor elected from the city at-large. This is the first election with that format in place.
The new Council will be asked to consider an urgency ordinance, effective immediately, that will change the process in the current city ordinance of having the mayor’s position initially “decided by lot” and then rotated among the members, each year.
The urgency ordinance will, instead, create a process in which the mayor and mayor pro tem is selected each year, by a majority vote of the Council. It eliminates language regarding rotating the position and includes selection of the mayor pro tem in the process.
In outlining the reasoning for the urgency ordinance, it states that “it is of substantial public importance that the mayor be the individual best suited to fill that position” and that without the new ordinance, the new mayor would be chosen at random and “a decision as important as the selection of the mayor should not be left to chance.”
The ordinance further states that “a mayor has substantial influence as to the overall political climate of the city, and a mayor can contribute to either discord or harmony, and can greatly impact the overall environment of the city such that this ordinance is necessary for the immediate preservation of the public peace, health and safety.”
The only qualification for mayor or mayor pro tem included in the ordinance is that the person selected has not declined to serve “in this particular instance.”
District Three Councilmember Laura Bettencourt, District Four Councilmember Eric Ohlsen and District Five Councilmember Andrea Alarcon will take the oath of office, on Wednesday.
They will join current Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa and Councilmember Austin Bishop.
The meeting begins at 5 p.m., in the Council Chambers, 38300 Sierra Highway, Suite B.
