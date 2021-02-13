MAMMOTH LAKES — The first in the latest series of winter storms predicted for California and western Nevada has brought more snow to the Sierra Nevada.
The Mammoth Mountain ski resort reported early Friday it received 15 inches to 18 inches overnight and was doing avalanche mitigation.
Sierra at Tahoe reported a foot of fresh snow on its summit.
“Mother Nature lined this one up perfectly!” the resort said in its weather report.
Bluebird conditions were expected to be followed by a second storm late Friday into today and then another storm late Sunday into Monday, “arguably the worst time during the holiday weekend,” the National Weather Service’s Reno office wrote.
“This third storm in the series will usher in more gusty winds, chances for snow and impacts to the end of the holiday weekend,” the weather service said.
