LAKE HUGHES — Celebrate the start of the new year with the first monthly “Coffee with a Cop” gathering with deputies from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department’s Palmdale Station.
Community members are invited to join deputies for conversations from 9 to 10 a.m., on Friday, at The Rock Inn, at 17539 Elizabeth Lake Road, in Lake Hughes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.