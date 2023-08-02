Obit Sheila Oliver New Jersey

New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks to supporters during an election night party in Asbury Park, NJ, Nov. 2, 2021. Oliver, who made history as the first Black woman to serve as speaker of the state Assembly, died Tuesday. She was 71. 

 Associated Press

TRENTON, NJ — Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who rose to become one of New Jersey’s most prominent Black leaders and passionately advocated for revitalizing cities and against gun violence, died Tuesday after a sudden illness. She was 71.

No cause of death was given, according to a statement from her family issued by Gov. Phil Murphy ‘s office. Oliver was serving as acting governor while Murphy and his family are on vacation in Italy. His office said she had been hospitalized on Monday.

