PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District will contract with traffic engineering and traffic management firms to aid in projects where the District must disrupt traffic.
District workers have to disrupt traffic to work beneath city streets, when doing work like repairing or replacing water lines.
The Board of Directors approved contracts for services that will be performed on an as-needed basis.
Three companies — Civiltec Engineering, Traffic Control Engineering and Traffic Management — were selected for on-call traffic engineering services, to develop and certify traffic control plans to be submitted to the city of Palmdale, Los Angeles County and Caltrans, Engineering Manager Scott Rogers said.
These services will be for both planned and unplanned projects, such as an emergency repair.
“We could go with any of these three for the work, based on schedule or price,” Rogers said.
The contracts have a maximum of $50,000 each annually and are for three years, with two optional one-year renewals.
The three companies were selected following a bid process.
Traffic Management was also selected to provide traffic management services.
“This is the other side of traffic control,” Rogers said. “This is the actual physical work, where they’re putting out cones, arrow boards, message boards for our project.”
The firm was the only one to submit a proposal for these services.
“We’ve worked with them on several different projects over the last year, so we have confidence that they can do the work,” he said.
The contract for traffic control management services carries a maximum amount of $50,000 annually for three years, with two optional one-year renewals.
