MOJAVE — Astrobotic is using its rocket test stands at the Mojave Air and Space Port in research to inform how rocket plumes interact with the lunar surface during landing, work that is intended to reduce the risks of future moon landings.
The Pittsburgh-based company has begun work on two projects under NASA Small Business Innovation Research contracts, Astrobotic announced Wednesday.
The first project, called “Floatinator,” is intended to create a testing mechanism to simulate gravity different than on Earth. This apparatus, designed with Phil Metzger of the University of Central Florida, will be capable of being dropped in a controlled acceleration to simulate lunar gravity.
“As different spacecraft land on the moon and other celestial bodies, what happens to the surface they land on? To the spacecraft themselves?” said Camille Amn, project management lead for Astrobotic’s propulsion and test department. “To lift off successfully and repeatedly from the same point, we need to understand the effects a rocket plume will have on the vehicle and the planetary surface it approaches. Floatinator is intended to do just that — help us approximate landing on another planetary body by replicating different gravities and landing descent patterns.”
Floatinator will be an addition to the company’s existing test stand “Dropinator” that drops a rocket engine to simulate lunar gravity. The addition will be essentially a box of simulated lunar regolith — the dirt that covers the surface of the moon — that drops along with the rocket engine to study the interaction of the plume and the surface.
This mechanism may be calibrated to simulate the gravity experienced on the moon, Mars, asteroids and other celestial bodies, said Travis Vazansky, senior project manager for Astrobotic’s propulsion and test department.
“This new equipment compliments our deep understanding of (plume-surface interaction) from our 600-plus vertical takeoff vertical landing flights, hundreds of test stand firings, and analysis work across multiple lunar lander missions. We’re excited to offer PSI services to the larger space exploration community,” Vazansky said.
The second project underway compliments Floatinator, as Astrobotic will develop a novel imaging sensor to be used to gather new data during rocket test firings, company officials said.
The Plume-Surface Interaction Combined Hot-fire Imaging Camera (PSICHIC) combines the capabilities of a high-speed camera, a thermal camera, and an event camera making a novel imaging sensor which measures hyper-rapid changes in brightness, into a single, compact system.
“PSICHIC will capture new data from hot-fire testing, including data not readily observed by the human eye or high-speed cameras,” Vazansky said. “These contracts in tandem enable us to advance both PSI simulations through Floatinator, and the ability to record those tests with higher fidelity through PSICHIC. We are excited to continue our years of work with event cameras for space applications.”
Astrobotic plans to mature this sensor to eventually fly on board future lunar landers to capture data in use on the moon.
Both these projects address a major concern for the space industry regarding the effects of displaced surface matter during rocket-powered landings. This lunar dust, called “ejecta,” can travel out at more than 2,000 meters per second and cause serious damage for spacecraft and the surrounding environment, Astrobotic officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.