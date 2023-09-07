Astrobotic testing

The effects of a rocket plume on the surface as a spacecraft lands, as illustrated here at Astrobotic’s test stand at the Mojave Air and Space Port, is under study by the company. Astrobotic is creating means of testing these effects in simulated reduced gravity and a sensor to capture new data during the rocket firings.

 Photo courtesy of Astrobotic

MOJAVE — Astrobotic is using its rocket test stands at the Mojave Air and Space Port in research to inform how rocket plumes interact with the lunar surface during landing, work that is intended to reduce the risks of future moon landings.

The Pittsburgh-based company has begun work on two projects under NASA Small Business Innovation Research contracts, Astrobotic announced Wednesday.

