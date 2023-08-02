SACRAMENTO — A California company will pay $1 million for violating federal environmental laws by making and selling devices that defeated smog controls on diesel trucks, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Sinister Manufacturing Co., Inc. of Roseville, doing business as Sinister Diesel, pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiracy and to violating the Clean Air Act by tampering with the monitoring device of an emissions control system of a diesel truck, according to a statement from the US attorney’s office.

