PALMDALE — City officials have delayed the gate opening for Saturday’s fireworks celebration at The Palmdale Amphitheater, in light of the ongoing extreme heat wave.
Gates will now open at 5:30 p.m., at the amphitheater, 2723 West Rancho Vista Blvd. (Ave. P).
Canopies are not allowed, but guests are encouraged to bring handheld umbrellas and factory-sealed bottles of water to stay hydrated.
The show will begin, at 6 p.m., with a live musical performance by The Platinum Groove, featuring platinum rock, soul, pop, dance and oldies hits.
The live music will be followed, after dusk, with the fireworks display, choreographed to music.
Tickets are still available for the show. Admission is $5 for ages 13 and older, free for those 12 and younger. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets are available for purchase at www.PalmdaleAmphitheater.com
Food and beverage concessions will be available on-site. The Palmdale Amphitheater is a cash-free facility, only Visa, MasterCard, and Discover credit cards are accepted.
Guests are encouraged to bring blankets or low-backed chairs to sit on.
No outside food, coolers, alcohol, pets or fireworks are allowed.
On-site parking will be limited, so guests are encouraged to carpool or use other transportation. Additional parking will be available at The Highlands Christian Fellowship, 39625 20th St. West, and Highland High School, 39055 25th St. West. Both are about a 20-minute walk from the venue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.