PALMDALE — Revelers will have 32 booths to choose from to purchase safe and sane fireworks for their Fourth of July festivities in Palmdale this year.
The City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved permits for 32 nonprofit organizations to operate the booths, which for many is their major annual fundraiser.
Beginning after last year’s sales, the city requires that the organizations report how the money raised is used, to demonstrate that they benefited programs for youth, veterans, patriotic, welfare, civic betterment or charitable purposes.
“We were serious about the fact that you need to demonstrate how this is benefiting the city and the residents of the city of Palmdale,” Mayor Steve Hofbauer said. “We’re going to want a very robust and substantive report from these organizations.”
To qualify for a booth permit, organizations must be registered with the city as nonprofits and in good standing with the IRS and state Franchise Tax Board, have more than 20 members, been established for at least 12 months and have its principle meeting place or more than 50% of its active members from Palmdale.
That last requirement caused some questions regarding the Antelope Valley Chambers of Commerce’s application, which was ultimately granted.
One resident questioned the group’s qualifications, as the former Palmdale Chamber of Commerce has merged with Lancaster’s to form the Valley-wide entity, and the address listed on Q-9 — steps from City Hall — as its office has a sign out front for the Antelope Valley Black Chamber of Commerce.
Director of Economic and Community Development Carlene Saxton clarified that Antelope Valley Chambers of Commerce also legally operates as the Palmdale Chamber of Commerce, with office space shared in Palmdale with two other chambers.
AVCC Chief Executive Officer Mark Hemstreet confirmed the organization also meets the membership requirements.
“We do have a pretty well split of members between the two organizations,” he said.
In addition, many members with a Lancaster main address have considerable business in Palmdale, he said, such as Antelope Valley College.
“We are a growing organization here in the Antelope Valley in Palmdale,” he said.
The city received 33 applications for fireworks booth permits. The one organization denied a permit did not qualify because it is not a tax-exempt nonprofit, according to the staff report.
The city may issue permits for as many as 52 booths, based on the city’s municipal code allowance of one per 3,000 residents. For several years, however, the city has received requests for fewer than the maximum allowed.
The number of booths has dropped from 47 in 2016 to 39 last year.
Permit fees are $928 each for the 29 renewing organizations and $963 each for the three new organizations, generating $29,801 for the city this year.
The permit fees include $500 each for fireworks enforcement efforts.
The fireworks booths are located throughout the city, from the 1300 block of West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P) to several sites along 10th Street West to Domenic Massari Park and Yellen Park to 47th Street East near Avenue S as well as sites along Palmdale Boulevard, 25th Street East, and Pearblossom Highway near 45th Street East.
These fireworks booths may only sell those products labeled “safe and sane” that carry the seal of the state Fire Marshal and do not launch into the air and explode.
Palmdale is the only area in the Los Angeles County portion of the Antelope Valley where the “safe and sane” fireworks bearing the Fire Marshal seal may be sold and used; even the safe and sane kind are not allowed in Lancaster or any of the unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County, including Quartz Hill, Littlerock, Lake Los Angeles, Pearblossom, Acton, Aqua Dulce and the Lakes communities.
In addition, all fireworks are prohibited in some areas of Palmdale, generally the Anaverde area, areas south of the California Aqueduct and certain locations on the city’s west side, primarily in Rancho Vista.
An interactive map on the city’s Web site details the specific areas where fireworks are prohibited.
