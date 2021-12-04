PALMDALE — The City Council, on Wednesday, failed to approve an ordinance that would have codified the fee increase for fireworks booth permit applications, which was already approved as part of the city’s fee schedule earlier this year.
The Municipal Code states that the fee for the annual permit for a booth to sell fireworks is $220. However, the 2021-2023 fiscal year budget approved by the Council in June sets the fee at $227.92.
The ordinance considered by the Council was intended to reconcile the city code with the approved fee resolution, and to allow for any changes in the fee by Council resolution, instead of remaining static with a set number, Finance Manager Keith Kang said.
“This has nothing to do with increasing the fee. We’re merely asking the Council to adopt the change in ordinance so it’s consistent,” he said.
The ordinance changes the Municipal Code by removing the “fee of $220” language with “a fee as established by resolution of the City Council.”
The Council votes on the fee resolution each year.
“This would be part of that entire group,” Kang said.
The 3.6% increase in the fee approved with the 2021-2023 budget was an increase based on the Consumer Price Index that applied to nine city departments, according to the fee resolution.
The resolution also stated that the fees are set at rates necessary to recoup city costs.
Councilmember Richard Loa opposed the ordinance, Wednesday, as opening the door to continued fee increases.
Fewer nonprofit organizations apply for the fireworks booths each year, he said, and more might be discouraged by a higher application fee.
“I just don’t think we ought to do this,” Loa said.
“I think that this is just the wrong time,” he said, citing inflation concerns and the city’s voter-approved sales tax. “This is not a small amount of money that we’re imposing on community organizations that are trying to help the community.”
He also argued that connecting the fee to increases in the Consumer Price Index took control from the Council.
Kang said that the Council can choose whether to apply CPI increases each year, when it approves the fee resolution.
“I think it is a transfer of authority away from the Council, because it builds in an automatic CPI increase year after year,” he said.
With no second for Councilmember Juan Carrillo’s motion to approve the ordinance, it failed without a vote.
