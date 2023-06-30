Fireworks

Fireworks will illuminate the Antelope Valley sky as the cities of Palmdale and Lancaster celebrate Independence Day.

Antelope Valley residents have the opportunity to watch fireworks shows in the cities of Palmdale and Lancaster to celebrate the Independence Day holiday with fireworks scheduled for Saturday in Palmdale and Tuesday in Lancaster.

Palmdale will kick off the Summer Concert Series at the Palmdale Amphitheater with an evening of music and fireworks on Saturday.

