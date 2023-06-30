Antelope Valley residents have the opportunity to watch fireworks shows in the cities of Palmdale and Lancaster to celebrate the Independence Day holiday with fireworks scheduled for Saturday in Palmdale and Tuesday in Lancaster.
Palmdale will kick off the Summer Concert Series at the Palmdale Amphitheater with an evening of music and fireworks on Saturday.
The family-friendly event begins with music at 8 p.m. featuring The Platinum Groove, by popular demand, to bring their high-energy dance band performing Motown, Top 40, swing, big band and more. The fireworks display will begin after dusk, following the live band, and will include music synchronized to the colorful display.
Tickets cost $5 each. Children 12 and younger are admitted free with a complimentary reserved ticket. A ticketed adult must accompany children. Tickets are available only online at PalmdaleAmpitheater.com.
The Fireworks Celebration is a popular event expected to reach capacity, city officials said. Gates open at 6 p.m. and ticket holders are encouraged to arrive early, as festival-style seating is available on a first-come-first-serve basis. Bring your low-back chair or blanket to enjoy the show.
The free onsite parking will fill quickly, so plan to arrive early. Additional overflow parking is available at The Highlands Christian Fellowship and Highland High School, each about a 20-minute walk from the event. Limited shuttle service will be available from these locations for patrons who cannot walk.
During the peak arrival and departure times, there will be an extended wait for the shuttle. The city encourages ride-sharing and alternative transportation to the event.
Onsite concessions are available for purchase, including beer and wine.
The Palmdale Amphitheater is a cash-free facility — only Visa, MasterCard, and Discover are accepted. No outside food, beverages, coolers and shade canopies are allowed. Guests are welcome to bring factory-sealed bottles of water. Only service animals are permitted.
The City of Lancaster’s Fourth of July Extravaganza is scheduled from 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesday at the Antelope Valley Fair & Event Center.
Gates open at 4 p.m. The food and beer concessions open at 4:15 p.m. At 7:30 p.m., the 406FMX Freestyle Motocross is scheduled to begin, followed by the presentation of colors and National Anthem at 8:50 p.m. The Fireworks Spectacular presented by Garden State Fireworks is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.
Seating outside the Palmdale Auto Mall Grandstand Arena is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Bring a chair and/or blanket for free non-grandstand seating on the lawn.
Palmdale Auto Mall Grandstand Arena seating for the 406FMX Freestyle Motocross Show and Fireworks Extravaganza requires a paid admission ticket. Tickets for the motocross event cost $10 each. Ticket is for grandstand seating only and does not include parking. Parking costs $10.
Outside alcohol and pets are prohibited.
