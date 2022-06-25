PALMDALE — The Fourth of July is still more than a week away, but Palmdale’s illegal fireworks enforcement efforts are already netting results.
Illegal fireworks — those without the state Fire Marshal seal designating them as “safe and sane” — are those that shoot into the air and make loud noises. The sale and use of these illegal fireworks are the target for officials.
“There’s a significant difference between safe and sane and illegal fireworks,” Palmdale Public Safety Supervisor Kery German said, during a May press conference detailing enforcement actions. “(Safe and sane) are not the explosions that you’re hearing that sound like mortar blasts. You’re not going to see them going up into the air.
“Those are the illegal fireworks and those are illegal, 365 days a year,” she said.
The city’s Public Safety Department, which includes code enforcement and public safety officers, and working with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, began ramping up enforcement early, this year.
As of Thursday morning, they had issued 12 citations, confiscated more the 200 pounds of illegal fireworks and made three undercover buys of illegal fireworks, German said in an email.
The Public Safety Department also issued 36 door hanger notices to residences where illegal fireworks use is suspected, as a warning and with information about fines possible for their use.
Fines for illegal fireworks use in Palmdale begin at $2,500 and are cumulative, increasing with each offense, with potential fines up to $17,500.
“Teams from both the city and sheriff’s department have been out at night, over the past few weeks, looking for the illegal use of fireworks,” German said in an email.
These teams will continue their efforts, after the July Fourth weekend, she said.
Residents may report the sale or use of illegal fireworks to the city’s 24-hour number at 661-267-5234, or online at https://cityofpalmdale.org/FormCenter/Public-Safety-12/Report-Illegal-Fireworks-66
Reports may be made anonymously.
Illegal fireworks use may also be reported to the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station at 661-272-2400 or use www.lacrimestoppers.org to report locations, the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466 or to Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s Antelope Valley office at 661-726-3600.
Sales of the legal safe and sane fireworks will begin, in Palmdale only, on Tuesday.
In most areas of Palmdale, safe and sane fireworks, sold by nonprofit organizations at city-sanctioned booths, are legal for sale and use only during a limited time, from noon, on Tuesday, through noon, on July 5. They are considered illegal at any point outside this time frame.
Palmdale is the only area in the Los Angeles County portion of the Antelope Valley where the safe and sane fireworks may be used; even the safe and sane kind are not allowed in Lancaster or any of the unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County, including Quartz Hill, Littlerock, Lake Los Angeles, Sun Village, Pearblossom, Acton, Aqua Dulce and the Lakes communities. This includes pockets of unincorporated county areas within the Palmdale city limits.
In addition, all fireworks are prohibited in some areas of Palmdale, generally the Anaverde area, areas south of the California Aqueduct and certain locations on the city’s west side, primarily in Rancho Vista.
An interactive map showing the excluded area is available on the city Web site, www.cityofpalmdale.org/Fireworks. Residents may type in their address and see if the legal fireworks are allowed where they live.
