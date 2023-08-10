Hawaii Fires

People watch Tuesday as smoke and flames fill the air from raging wildfires on Front Street in downtown Lahaina, Maui. Maui officials say wildfire in the historic town has burned parts of one of the most popular tourist areas in Hawaii.

 Associated Press

KAHULUI, Hawaii — A wildfire tore through the heart of Maui on Wednesday with alarming speed and ferocity, destroying dozens of homes and businesses in a historic tourist town, killing at least six people and injuring at least two dozen others, and forcing panicked residents to jump into the ocean to flee the flames.

Fire was widespread in Lahaina Town, including on Front Street, a popular shopping and dining area, County of Maui spokesperson Mahina Martin said by phone early Wednesday.

