Helicopter Crash

An investigator examines the hillside where two helicopters collided Monday in Cabazon, Calif. Two firefighting helicopters collided while responding to a blaze, sending one to the ground in a crash that killed all three people on board.

CABAZON, Calif. — Two firefighting helicopters collided while responding to a blaze in Southern California, sending one to the ground in a crash that killed all three people on board.

The accident late Sunday afternoon in the desert about 85 miles east of Los Angeles involved a huge Sikorsky S-64E and a smaller Bell 407. The larger Sikorsky landed safely.

CinD
CinD

So sorry we lost these brave first responders

