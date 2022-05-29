YUCCA VALLEY — Firefighters have stopped the spread of a wildfire in the Southern California desert.
The Elk Fire scorched about 250 acres near Yucca Valley before its forward movement was halted, Thursday night, the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District said.
At one point 10 homes were threatened but none were lost.
Elsewhere, California entered the Memorial Day weekend free of red flag warnings and the triple-digit heat that baked the Central Valley, earlier in the week.
A cooling trend in Northern California was expected to include a slight chance of showers in the Sierra Nevada and parts of the San Francisco Bay Area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.