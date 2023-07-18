California Wildfires

A Riverside firefighter sprays down the ground hot spots Monday west of Perris, Calif., due to the Gavilan Hills bush fire that erupted on Saturday and was 50% contained on Sunday near Lake Mathews.

 Associated Press

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. — Firefighters gained ground Monday against a large wildfire and three smaller blazes in the torrid interior of Southern California.

The Rabbit Fire grew slightly overnight to more than 12 square miles but containment jumped to 35%, according to the Riverside County unit of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

