SAN PEDRO — Firefighters quickly extinguished a roof fire at Cabrillo Avenue Elementary School, Friday, and no injuries were reported.
The fire was reported at 12:11 p.m., said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
“The first arriving 30 LAFD firefighters took less than 15 minutes to access, confine and fully extinguish a ‘surface only’ roof fire atop the two-story Cabrillo Avenue Elementary School,” Humphrey said.
“All … building occupants were calmly and safely evacuated from the structure by school staff prior to LAFD arrival,” he added.
“Though technicians were on-site performing `hot work’ roof repairs at the time of the fire, the specific cause of the blaze is under investigation,” Humphrey said.
