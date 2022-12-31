Firefighter lawsuit

A fire engulfs an Acton house in 2021. An Agua Dulce firefighter was shot to death, allegedly by a colleague who then went to the house, allegedly set it on fire and shot himself to death.

 Associated Press files

CHATSWORTH — The widow and children of a Los Angeles County Fire Department engineer shot to death by a colleague at the Agua Dulce station, in 2021, have responded to a motion by county attorneys to dismiss their case, saying in new court papers that the county and the department were on notice for years of the killer’s violent behavior.

The Chatsworth Superior Court lawsuit was brought, Jan. 21, by Heidi Carlon, who was married to the late 44-year-old Tory Carlon; her adult daughter, Joslyn Carlon; and Heidi Carlon’s two other daughters, who are both minors, alleging wrongful death, negligence and civil rights violations.

