The family of an Agua Dulce firefighter who was shot to death by a colleague who set his Acton home on fire and later shot himself to death can proceed with most of their lawsuit against Los Angeles County, a judge has ruled.

CHATSWORTH — The widow and children of a Los Angeles County Fire Department engineer shot to death by a colleague at the Agua Dulce station, in 2021, can move forward with most of their lawsuit against the county, needing only to shore up their civil rights claim, a judge has ruled.

The Chatsworth Superior Court lawsuit was brought, in January 2022, by Heidi Carlon, who was married to the late 44-year-old Tory Carlon; her adult daughter, Joslyn Carlon; and Heidi Carlon’s two other daughters, who are both minors.

