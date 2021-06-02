AGUA DULCE — An off-duty Los Angeles County firefighter opened fire at Los Angeles County Fire Station 81 Tuesday morning, killing a 44-year-old firefighter specialist and critically wounding a 54-year-old firefighter captain, before fleeing and later barricading himself in his Acton home, which caught fire before the suspect was found dead, officials said.
The shooting occurred at appropriately 10:55 a.m. at Fire Station 81 in the 8700 block of Sierra Highway. The fire captain was transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital where he was listed in critical but stable condition Tuesday afternoon.
Neither of the men were immediately identified.
“This morning when I received the news it was some of the worst news that I’ve heard in my career,” Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby said an afternoon press conference.
He said the firefighter who died had been with the department for more than 20 years and was a career firefighter, starting in a US Forest Service Explorer Program. He described him as truly dedicated, one of the better firefighters, amazing and a true loss to the department.
“I know that as firefighters, we are in a profession of providing assistance to others,” Osby said. “But I ask that in this particular situation, that we ask you for your support; that we ask you for your assistance; that we ask you for your prayers in our time of need. I recognize and we all recognize that the work that our firefighters and our firefighter-paramedics do is a dangerous and arduous profession. And many times they put their lives in danger to protect and serve others when they receive 911 calls for service. But yet, as a fire chief, I never thought that when our firefighters face danger that they would face that danger in one of our community fire stations.”
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said the department received the 911 call about a gunshot victim came at 10:53 a.m. Deputies from the Palmdale and Santa Clarita stations responded. The Special Enforcement Bureau, SWAT team, homicide and arson also responded.
Sheriff’s Lt. Brandon Dean said the 44-year-old victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Witnesses at the scene gave the name of the suspect and a description of his vehicle. The vehicle was linked to a house in the 2600 block of Bent Spur Drive in Acton. Officials confirmed the suspect was on off-duty firefighter who worked at Fire Station 81.
The shooter reportedly barricaded himself in the home and a fire erupted a short time later. Fire department crews were held back from attacking the fire, with the suspect inside allegedly threatening to shoot anyone who approached the building. Sheriff’s deputies hovering in a helicopter above the scene later reported spotting a body in a small pool outside of the home, apparently suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
“At this time it’s unknown if it’s self-inflicted or not,” Dean said. “But we know that no deputies fired and we don’t believe that anybody else was at the location, so it appears to be self-inflicted.”
Dean initially said that they could not say with 100% certainty that the body was the suspect because the house was still burning as of the 3 p.m. news conference. A short time later, a county fire department public information officer confirmed to reporters outside of the home that the body was the suspect that was sought.
There was no immediate word on a motive for the shooting. Osby said only that the gunman was a firefighter-engineer, but he would not say if he was facing any internal disciplinary action that might have precipitated the gunfire.
Fire department crews eventually were able to douse the flames from the air, making a series of water drops. That eventually allowed sheriff’s deputies to access the property and confirm the person seen in the pool was dead.
“My heart is heavy for our Los Angeles County Fire Department, especially our team at Fire Station 81, as we mourn the loss of our firefighter,” L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said at the afternoon press conference conducted at Fire Department Station 150 in Canyon Country.
