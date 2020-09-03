SAN FRANCISCO — A firefighter from Texas killed battling a wildfire in the Northern California forest was working the fire lines when her truck rolled off a remote backcountry road as she tried to escape the flames, fire officials said.
Diana Jones, 63, was an emergency medical technician with the Cresson Volunteer Fire Department in Texas who had spent the last few summers doing contract firefighting with her son, a captain with the department, the fire department said in a statement published Wednesday on its Facebook page.
“We’re all numb. We’re shell-shocked. She’ll be sorely missed,” Cresson Fire Chief Ron Becker told KQED News.
A retired hairdresser, Jones had been a volunteer firefighter and emergency medical technician in Cresson, a community of 1,000 people about 25 miles south of Fort Worth, for nearly five years. She and her son, Captain Ian Shelly, would travel to the Pacific Northwest to work on wildfires, Becker said.
sounds like Diana Jones was very courageous...RIP Mrs Jones
