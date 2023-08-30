SAN FRANCISCO — A fire danger warning was set to take effect in Northern California late Tuesday due to strong winds and low humidity, prompting Pacific Gas & Electric to warn roughly 8,500 customers their power could be shut off in an effort to prevent a wildfire from starting if wires are downed or damaged.

The red flag warnings were set to take effect in much of the Sacramento Valley and in portions of adjacent Lake County, the National Weather Service said Monday. Such warnings come when warm temperatures, low humidity, gusty winds and exceptionally dry fuels are anticipated, which can lead to large wildfires.

