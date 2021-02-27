COMPTON — A huge fire visible across Los Angeles burned stacks of pallets in a commercial yard and buses parked in a neighboring lot Friday.
The inferno erupted in Compton before dawn and created a massive column of smoke that rose high into the sky and spread widely across the metropolitan area.
There was no immediate assessment of the total loss, but at least a dozen buses could be seen ablaze during the height of the fire.
One firefighter had a minor ankle injury, but there were no other injuries, said Compton Fire Department Battalion Chief Jim McCombs.
Jimmy Valadez, whose family owns the Matrix Mattress, said the fire destroyed the business.
“There were two warehouses full of stock. All of my parents’ inventory is gone. ... Half the property’s gone,” he told KNBC-TV.
McCombs said the fire may have started in an alley. The cause was under investigation but it did not appear to be suspicious, he said.
Nearby residents blamed a homeless encampment in the alley.
“They’re barbecuing, making fires to stay warm,” Christian Hernandez told KNBC-TV.
Elias Hernandez said the fire burned a homeless man’s belongings before spreading to a utility pole, and “from there, it just started spreading everywhere.’ ”
He said he tried to douse the blaze with a hose.
The fire was reported around 4:45 a.m., and more than 100 firefighters and 26 fire engines from multiple departments responded to the industrial district surrounded by neighborhoods about 10 miles south of downtown Los Angeles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.