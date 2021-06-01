Authorities pursuing a possible suspect in a reported shooting

at a Santa Clarita fire station have now responded to a home in the 2600

block of Bent Spur Drive in Acton , where a structure fire is now being

reported. There are UNCONFIRMED reports that a firefighter has been killed in

the shooting.

Check back later for the full story.

