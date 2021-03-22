LANCASTER — A vehicle fire Saturday spread to grass and homeless encampments and took firefighters about an hour to put out.
The fire was reported at 2:45 p.m. at Challenger Way and East Avenue L-4, according to a dispatcher with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Firefighters reported the flames were out at 3:47 p.m., he said.
One firefighter was taken to a hospital for treatment of a minor injury, the dispatcher said. Firefighters checked the homeless encampments twice and found no one injured.
