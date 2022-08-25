LANCASTER — Arrow Appliance, a Lancaster institution for some 70 years, was consumed by a fire, early Tuesday morning.
Owner Christy Savoie said the fire began sometime around 4:45 a.m., and was discovered by employees arriving at the store at 44932 Yucca Ave., at 5 a.m.
They saw sparks flying and flagged down a sheriff’s deputy, Savoie said, but the store was already engulfed in flames.
Despite efforts of firefighters, the store is “a complete loss,” she said.
Firefighters told her it appears to be an electrical fire, starting either at the Southern California Edison pole or where the electricity connects to the outside of the building.
On Wednesday, Savoie and other employees were working their way through the rubble of the fire to find what they could salvage.
“We’re trying to recover any customer paperwork, so we can help customers,” she said. “We’re trying to get all of those with customer service appointments taken care of.”
The store’s team of technicians was still in business, visiting customers for repairs, but it appeared, at least initially, sales are on hold because so much of the store’s inventory for appliance sales is a loss.
“Everything is covered in water, soot, everything is dirty, it smells bad, so we’re just trying to figure out what we’re going to be able to recover,” Savoie said.
Arrow Appliance has been at the Yucca Avenue location for 20 years.
Moving to another site isn’t feasible, as rent increases would mean an additional $12,000 month for another site, “which would put us out of business,” Savoie said.
“I’m not sure what we’re going to do,” she said, but “we’re not ready to give up.”
“We will be back. We will recover,” Savoie said. “We’re going to keep going. We’ll be back with a vengeance.”
Customers can still reach Arrow Appliance at the same phone number, 661-948-7648.
