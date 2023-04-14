PALMDALE — A fire and an explosion, possibly involving fireworks, damaged a garage early Thursday, but no one was hurt.
Firefighters sent to a residential property in the 38600 block of Fourth Street East at 2:20 a.m. extinguished the flames in about 15 minutes, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.
According to an unconfirmed report, an explosion occurred that apparently involved fireworks being stored at the location. Neighbors told a videographer that someone had been setting off fireworks in front of the home earlier in the evening. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was notified.
