LOS ANGELES — More than 100 firefighters battled a fire that collapsed the roof of a shopping center in Koreatown, Thursday night, but no injuries were reported, authorities said.
The blaze erupted in a building in a one-story strip mall on Vermont Avenue, shortly after 6:30 p.m., the Fire Department said.
Firefighters were forced off the roof when it became unsafe. But crews outside poured streams of water on it from the ground and from high ladders.
News reports showed flames shooting through the roof of a portion of the mall that at one time housed a karaoke bar, although it wasn’t clear whether the bar was still in business.
In addition to the roof, the building’s facade collapsed and the interior of the building was gutted.
Firefighters knocked down the blaze in about 90 minutes. No injuries were reported.
