CASTAIC — Amid searing triple-digit heat, a brush fire erupted in dry vegetation alongside the Golden State Freeway, Wednesday, consuming more than 600 acres, injuring several firefighters and forcing multiple evacuations.
The Route Fire was reported around noon near Lake Hughes Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Fire officials reported, just after 4 p.m., that the fire had grown to 250 acres, prompting authorities to order evacuations for all residents of the Paradise mobile home park and all structures south of Templin Highway along Upper Ridge Route Road.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said residents were advised to evacuate to the north to escape.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.