LAGUNITAS, Calif. — A small fire has destroyed an ancient coastal redwood trees at a Northern California park.
The roughly 200-foot-tall redwood known as the Pioneer Tree fell after being engulfed in flames, midday Thursday, California State Parks said in a statement. It was one of the few remaining old-growth coastal redwood tree at Samuel P. Taylor State Park, 23 miles north of San Francisco.
The Marin County Fire Department contained the fire after it spread to a half acre, the statement said. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
The tree had been hollowed out by previous wildfires but its root system was held up by younger redwoods.
“State Parks is devastated by the loss of this much beloved redwood tree,” said Armando Quintero, director of the state parks department.
