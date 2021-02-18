LOS ANGELES — Fire heavily damaged two yachts docked at a Los Angeles harbor marina.
The fire broke out Tuesday night aboard a 70-foot yacht and spread to the second boat, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.
Both boats were well involved in flames when firefighters arrived at the San Pedro-area marina.
The fire was extinguished in about a half hour and no injuries were reported.
