LANCASTER — A fire inside the walls of an apartment was stopped Saturday by county firefighters.
The fire was reported about 4:50 p.m. at 1808 East Avenue J-4, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. It was starting to spread to the second floor when firefighters arrived.
The flames were reported out within minutes and no injuries were reported, according to fire officials.
