LOS ANGELES — Dozens of people fled two apartment buildings in Los Angeles early Monday when a vacant house was engulfed in fire and flames began to spread, authorities said.
The fire erupted shortly after 1 a.m. and engulfed a two-story house in the Westlake district northwest of downtown.
Fire spread to the apartment buildings on either side, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Nicholas Prange said in a statement.
It took firefighters more than an hour to extinguish flames in all three buildings.
One person was treated for smoke inhalation, Prange said.
It was not immediately clear how many apartment units were damaged and how many people would be displaced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.