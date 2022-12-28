Larry Chimbole Cultural Center

A fire allegedly started by an unhoused person damaged the Larry Chimbole Cultural Center, early Monday, forcing temporary closure of the facility. The fire’s source was traced to an artificial Christmas tree on the second floor.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

PALMDALE — The Larry Chimbole Cultural Center will be closed for an undetermined time after it was damaged by a fire allegedly set by an unhoused person who broke into the center.

Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters were called to the center, at about 4 a.m., Monday, according to a City of Palmdale release.

