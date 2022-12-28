PALMDALE — The Larry Chimbole Cultural Center will be closed for an undetermined time after it was damaged by a fire allegedly set by an unhoused person who broke into the center.
Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters were called to the center, at about 4 a.m., Monday, according to a City of Palmdale release.
The fire started in the second floor of the building, and firefighters traced the source to an artificial Christmas tree there. Los Angeles County Fire Department officials determined that the cause was not an accidental electrical fire; rather, the fire was started by some outside source acting on the tree.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies also responded to a second call at the same location, where they detained a person who stated they had started the fire, according to the release. This person also confirmed to deputies they were homeless.
The person was arrested on charges of arson and burglary; they had a history of petty theft, according to the release.
The cost of damages due to the fire itself and water from extinguishing it has not yet been determined. The center will remain closed until further notice. Those with events scheduled there will be contacted by city staff, once the city offices reopen, on Jan. 3.
The fire occurred less than a week after the City Council discussed the city’s unhoused population and the urgent need to address the issue. Dozens of residents spoke on the matter, urging action while also opposing any attempts by the City of Los Angeles to relocate its own unhoused population to the area.
