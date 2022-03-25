LANCASTER — Los Angeles County Fire Department Capt. Scott Polgar will celebrate his 58th birthday, on Saturday, and his final day as a firefighter to cap a 38-and-a-half-year career as a firefighter.
Two things inspired Polgar to purse a firefighting career.
“In Cleveland, Ohio, in 1972, I watched a show called ‘Emergency!’ and that kind of sparked my interest,” Polgar said.
“Emergency!” featured rescuers John Gage and Roy DeSoto of LA County Fire Department’s Squad 51 as they took on a series of life-or-death challenges.
When he was in high school, Polgar saw a fellow student riding along on a fire truck. He then got involved with the Explorer program.
“That was kind of the opening door, if you will, for me getting in to the fire service,” he said. “It was a great influence.”
Polgar’s mentors in the explorer program corralled him in to the career and kept him from straying too far out of bounds, he said.
“I’m still indebted to their influence to this very day,” Polgar said.
Polgar has paid that forward. With the LA County Fire Department, Polgar served as an explorer post adviser for a number of years. He also served on the department’s advisory committee for the Explorer Program.
Polgar started as a firefighter. He worked his way up to become a paramedic and firefighter engineer. He also served as a fire prevention inspector and fire camp foreman for inmate hand crews. He was promoted to captain in 2000. He has worked at LA County fire stations in Malibu, Norwalk, Carson and Santa Clarita. He worked at Station 33 near downtown Lancaster before he transferred to Station 134 on 25th Street West. He was inspired to transfer, he said, due to the cleanliness of the station and the suggestion of his wife Francy.
The couple have been married for 35 years.
“I’m very happy,” Francy said of her husband’s retirement. “I’m ready for him to retire; he’s done a lot.”
The couple will visit family in Utah and do some church work after Polgar retires. They plan to stay in the Valley for the time being to be closer to their four grandchildren. They have three children, including a daughter due to have twins this summer.
“I would say that that’s probably one of the highlights of my life,” Polgar said. “Other than God and my marriage, kids and grandkids are the solid core of things.”
Firefighter paramedic Anders Heinstedt started working with Polgar about five years ago. He has been stationed with the captain for the last month.
“He’s got more time on the job than I’ve been alive,” Heinstedt said. “He’s definitely going to be an asset that we’re going to miss.”
Polgar looks forward to spending time with his family.
“My family deserves my time because they’re the ones that they have sacrificed the most,” he said. “I’ve said it’s my wife’s time, but it’s really our time.”
Polgar’s worked a 56-hour work week with alternating blocks of days off.
“When you get two, three or four calls a night, the next morning, it could be a struggle,” he said.
The Antelope Valley Community Emergency Response Team recently honored Polgar for teaching his 200th CERT Basic Training class. That puts the humble Polgar in a class of one.
“I don’t want to sound over the top or conceited but I’ve done more classes than any other of our operations personnel,” Polgar said.
Asked what he most enjoyed about his career, Polaar pivoted.
“Over the last few weeks or months I’ve tried to put into my head what is it that I don’t enjoy,” he said, “and it’s getting up for multiple runs at night. Just about everything else I’ve enjoyed.”
Polgar’s most memorable incidents are the large wildland fires. The big local incidents Polgar worked include the Station, Bobcat and Lake fires.
“People that haven’t been to a wildland fire don’t realize how big and complex those incidents are,” he said.
The station hosted an open house, on Thursday, for friends and family as a way for Polgar to thank his crew and his crew to thank him as he retires. He said the open house expenses were covered out of pocket.
“I’m very proud to serve the citizens of Los Angeles County,” he said. “I tried hard and it’s been an honor, really.”
