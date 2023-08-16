AGUA DULCE — A fire burned about 24 acres of brush in the Agua Dulce area Tuesday, but there were no immediate reports of structural damage or injuries.
Fire crews from Los Angeles County and the Angeles National Forest responded shortly after 1 p.m. to the fire north of the Antelope Valley Freeway near Agua Dulce Canyon Road, north of Avenida Donari. Ground crews were assisted by water- and retardant-dropping aircraft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.