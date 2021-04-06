ANGELES NATIONAL FOREST (CNS) — An aggressive brush fire scorched its way across 20 acres of wildland in the remote Angeles National Forest today south of Llano, near the Valyermo area, prompting a massive response from federal, state and Los Angeles County fire crews.
Fire teams were first dispatched to the area of Big Pines Highway and Big Rock Creek Road at about 4:05 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
The fire quickly spread to 15 to 20 acres in the dense forest, fanned by winds traveling at about 20 to 30 mph, according to the US Forest Service.
Several Cal Fire tankers were called in to combat the blaze. Some structures, including a fire training camp on Big Rock Road, were threatened by the fire, which was being pushed in an eastern direction, generally toward the San Bernardino County community of Wrightwood.
There were no immediate reports of any injuries, and a cause of the fire was unknown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.