Finland Gas

Tugboats steer the vessel FSRU Exemplar, the floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal chartered by Finland to replace Russian gas, as it arrives to the Inkoo port, Wednesday, west of Helsinki.

 Jussi Nukari/Lehtikuva via AP

HELSINKI (AP) — Finland’s first floating liquefied natural gas terminal was moored Wednesday at the southern port of Inkoo where it will supply gas to the Nordic country that was cut off from Russian gas imports earlier this year amid the war in Ukraine.

The massive 291-meter-long and 43-meter-wide offshore support vessel Exemplar, which sailed to the Baltic Sea from Gibraltar and Spain earlier December, has a capacity of 68,000 tons of LNG and is scheduled to be operational from the beginning of 2023.

