Those who have wondered what it might be like to live inside a 6-foot-by-8-foot cell are invited to a virtual conference from 9-11 a.m., Thursday.
Those attending the conference will learn about living conditions for people inside the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s jails.
According to a news release from the County of Los Angeles Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission, the jails are regularly inspected by outside agencies to ensure the conditions are humane and at least the minimum standards, as required by law, are provided.
“But what is it really like living inside a 6-by-8 foot cell?” the news release said. “Panelists will review incarcerated people’s daily routines, with a focus on basic needs such as food, running water, and laundry. We’ll also discuss other areas that affect a person’s wellbeing — such as access to sunlight, appropriate temperatures, cleanliness, personal space, and ability to sleep.”
Luis S. Garcia, of the Civilian Oversight Committee, will moderate the webinar. Other speakers are: Melissa Camacho, senior staff attorney of ACLU of Southern California; Mark Anthony Clayton-Johnson of Dignity and Power Now; Andre Harmandjian, Los Angeles County monitor/investigator II; Dara Williams, chief deputy for the inspector general; and Sergio Aloma, LASD assistant sheriff of Custody Operations.
Those who wish to listen to the conference can call 415-655-0001 and enter access code: 2598 872 1479.
There will be a question-and-answer period after the speakers’ remarks. For details, call cocnotify@coc.lacounty.gov or call 213-253-5678.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.